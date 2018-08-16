Blythe J. Mcgarvie Buys 11,500 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie acquired 11,500 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $64,798,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,254,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 73.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,294,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 510.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.