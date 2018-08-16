Blitzcash Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Blitzcash has a total market cap of $717,089.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blitzcash coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00021044 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003786 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00025907 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00227059 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Blitzcash Profile

Blitzcash (CRYPTO:BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. The official website for Blitzcash is blitz.cash . Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blitzcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

