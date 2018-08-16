Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

BXMT opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

