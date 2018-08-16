BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Headlines about BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0827077556334 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE MNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

