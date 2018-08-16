Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (NYSE:MUI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8268076376406 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

