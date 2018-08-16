BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,695.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $759,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,127.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,736. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

