BitSoar Price Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSR)

BitSoar (CURRENCY:BSR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One BitSoar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSoar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $456.00 worth of BitSoar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSoar has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.02445885 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000633 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000502 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSoar (CRYPTO:BSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BitSoar’s total supply is 3,690,117,191 coins. The official website for BitSoar is bitsoar.com . BitSoar’s official Twitter account is @bitsoar

BitSoar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSoar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSoar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSoar using one of the exchanges listed above.

