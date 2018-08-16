BitcoiNote Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,258.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $281,388.00 and $10,258.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 9,290,369 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

