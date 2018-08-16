Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$6.46.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

