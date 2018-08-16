BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of BDSI opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 278.79% and a negative net margin of 103.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,437,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

