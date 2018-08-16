BIO-key International (BKYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 88.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

BKYI stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BKYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Fong Wong Kwok purchased 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.