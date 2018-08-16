BigUp (BIGUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,177.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BigUp has a market cap of $270,394.00 and $21,177.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012955 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005687 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

