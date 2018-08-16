Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,236,819 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 13th total of 12,414,558 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,171,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

In other news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 13,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 810,934 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $24,740,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $23,659,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 535,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $20,035,000.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.