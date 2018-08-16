BidaskClub Upgrades ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Sell

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.76. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,904,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

