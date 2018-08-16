BidaskClub Lowers NetEase (NTES) to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetEase from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.62.
NetEase stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $19,288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 217.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $3,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.