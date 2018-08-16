BidaskClub Lowers NetEase (NTES) to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetEase from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.62.

NetEase stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $19,288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 217.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $3,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

