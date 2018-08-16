BidaskClub Downgrades Cree (CREE) to Hold

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cree has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 243.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 1,320.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

