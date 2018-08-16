Berenberg Bank Reiterates €96.00 Price Target for Bechtle (BC8)

Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.63 ($95.03).

Bechtle stock opened at €86.45 ($98.24) on Monday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €48.83 ($55.49) and a fifty-two week high of €75.40 ($85.68).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

