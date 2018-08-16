Bellway (BWY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report released on Monday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($52.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,080 ($52.05) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,030 ($51.41) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bellway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,760 ($47.97) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,802.55 ($48.51).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,840 ($36.23) on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,654 ($33.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,805 ($48.54).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

