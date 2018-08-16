Bellevue Group AG Sells 350 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,777,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $843,000.

SAGE opened at $147.05 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $195.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.88.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.19.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

