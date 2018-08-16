Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 165,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $231,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $361.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $505.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays set a $290.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $3,366,091.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,324,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

