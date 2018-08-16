Bellevue Group AG Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $18.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,520.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 9,291 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $172,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $258,734. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

