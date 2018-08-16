Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) PT Set at $52.00 by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BECN. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $530,420.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 328,690 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,077 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

