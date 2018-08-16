Bayer (BAYN) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.73 ($129.24).

BAYN stock opened at €80.79 ($91.81) on Monday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

