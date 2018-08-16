Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.
NYSE BHC opened at $20.89 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,974,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $11,494,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $13,886,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,474,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
There is no company description available for Bausch Health Companies Inc
