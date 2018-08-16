Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE BHC opened at $20.89 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,974,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $11,494,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $13,886,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,474,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

