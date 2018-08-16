Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,151,780 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $142,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,522.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 56,162 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,699.7% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,607,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,857 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 29.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,597,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 591,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABX opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABX. ValuEngine downgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

