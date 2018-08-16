Barings LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 14.3% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 38.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $4,228,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 51,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Ball by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

BLL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $81,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.