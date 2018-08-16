Barings LLC Increases Stake in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 70.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $15,332,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Domtar by 46.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Domtar by 37.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of UFS opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

