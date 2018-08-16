Barings LLC Buys New Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Graham by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Graham by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.11, for a total transaction of $655,216.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Graham acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $550.21 per share, with a total value of $990,378.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $567.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $536.90 and a 12 month high of $625.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. The company had revenue of $672.68 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

