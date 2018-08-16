Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will earn $5.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6366 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

