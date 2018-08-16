Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,713,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $302,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 769,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,776,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,596,000 after buying an additional 78,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

