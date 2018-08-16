Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,933,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,239,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 82.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $221.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total value of $655,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

