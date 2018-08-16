Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $280,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $216,643.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,560.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,634 shares of company stock worth $625,510. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of PCAR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

