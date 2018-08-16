Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 98,926 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $316,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3,729.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 155,479 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,886 shares of company stock worth $3,496,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

