Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gentherm by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 275,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Gentherm by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 371,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski bought 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,242.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,619 shares of company stock worth $4,839,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.