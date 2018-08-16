Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,302 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 508,385 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,084,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.