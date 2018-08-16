Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Glaukos by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,411.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,513 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

