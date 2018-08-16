Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.40 Million in Ferro Co. (FOE) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ferro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ferro by 23.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ferro by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ferro by 29.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,901.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FOE shares. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.06 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.