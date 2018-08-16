Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Stake Increased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,106,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 21,557,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 626,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,999,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,499 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,179,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 631,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 158,841 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.97%. analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

