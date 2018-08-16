Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 307209 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 23,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 60.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

