Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Ball has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $81,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in Ball by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 51,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

