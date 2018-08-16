Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 344.17 ($4.39).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

LON BBY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 290.70 ($3.71). 1,322,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 252.50 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.70 ($3.98).

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 336,646 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £945,975.26 ($1,206,755.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 153 shares of company stock worth $44,973.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.