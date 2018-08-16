Baidu (BIDU) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.32.

BIDU stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu has a one year low of $207.74 and a one year high of $284.22.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Baidu by 6.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Baidu by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 5.7% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 28.6% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

