BAE Systems plc (BA) Insider Buys £151.44 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Philip Bramwell acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($193.19).

Philip Bramwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Philip Bramwell acquired 22 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £148.28 ($189.16).

BA opened at GBX 626.60 ($7.99) on Thursday. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 533.50 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 682.50 ($8.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.18) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 600 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 750 ($9.57) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 700 ($8.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 669.58 ($8.54).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

