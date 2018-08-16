Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 69,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,911. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

In related news, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $1,048,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,036.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,980 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after buying an additional 71,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

