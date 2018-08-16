Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Daylighting in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s FY2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAD. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of BAD opened at C$31.60 on Wednesday. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$22.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.71.

In other Badger Daylighting news, insider Michael James Tunney bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,295.00. Also, insider John Kelly bought 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.20 per share, with a total value of C$30,276.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $245,718.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.