B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Director Bongani Mtshisi Sells 34,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 34,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$95,200.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$2.77. 1,925,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,908. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.41.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

