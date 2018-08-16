B. Riley Weighs in on Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 515.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 559.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,165,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,347,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $473,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

