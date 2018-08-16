B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 388,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 52,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $413.3 million in 89 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of March 31, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.