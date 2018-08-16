Azul (AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Azul is benefitting from impressive demand for air travel leading to a surge in passenger revenues. Notably, passenger revenues soared 19.9% in the second quarter. The rise in load factor in July is also encouraging. The company's fleet modernization efforts are another positive. To this end, it recently announced an additional order for 21 E2s (Embraer airplanes), totaling the firm order for this type of aircraft to 51. However, high fuel prices, currency devaluation as well as the trucker's strike hurt the company's results in the second quarter. In fact, currency headwinds and high fuel costs are expected to impact Azul's full-year results as well. The company estimates an increase in costs of R$800 million and R$900 million for currency fluctuation and fuel price respectively in 2018. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have declined 25.5% so far this year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.40 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10. Azul has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Azul had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.66%. sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

