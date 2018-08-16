Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes $353,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,673,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $123.91.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

